Accelerating Your Growth, from R&D to ROI

Informa TechTarget Named a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™ Intent Providers for B2B, Q1 2025
To win in tech, you need to grow faster.
And acceleration requires actionable insights, impactful tools and partners focused on achieving business outcomes. By supporting your teams end-to-end, Informa TechTarget makes you faster to market and faster to revenue. With a unique understanding of the digital ecosystem, we empower you to reach and influence B2B buyers to help you capitalize on growth opportunities at unprecedented scale.
We engage the buying groups that matter and convert more of them into pipeline for you.
Faster to market and faster to revenue
You need exceptional insights to make better decisions and act on them decisively. You need to rapidly shape audience sentiment and consideration for your solutions. Informa TechTarget is uniquely positioned to help. Our deep expertise comes from nurturing the specific B2B audiences that will drive growth for you. We create the expert editorial content industry professionals rely on for their solution-buying decisions.
With more than 750 editors, journalists and industry analysts, we live and breathe B2B tech. That’s why our analyst-led, data-driven insights clearly identify business-enhancing opportunities for buyers and vendors alike. And it’s why, across our network of 220+ online properties, the Informa TechTarget business-relevant editorial context connects buyers and sellers faster and more efficiently than anywhere else.
Efficient reach and effective engagement
You need more efficient, effective ways to reach and engage the audiences you seek. Unique in the industry, Informa TechTarget provides unrivaled access to the world’s most vibrant and valuable B2B audiences. To maximize your marketing outcomes, our permissioned member base of over 50 million enterprise tech and business professionals provides unmatched targeting precision and global scale. Across hyper-granular tech categories and critical industry verticals, your buyers rely on us to inform their decision-making. Our clients optimize ROI by targeting these buyers directly through us.
Actionable precision with complete confidence
Uncertainty slows teams down. Informa TechTarget’s permissioned data gives clients the confidence they need because we completely control its quality and accuracy. Built using digital properties we own and operate, our intent is 1st party data that delivers precision unavailable from other methods. Recognized as unique throughout the industry, it’s immediately actionable. Clients execute with full confidence, achieving better conversion in marketing programs and into their sales pipeline.
Better outcomes, attainable at scale
Your growth depends on repeatable results, sustainable at scale. Trusted by industry leaders and start-ups alike, Informa TechTarget’s 2,000+ professionals and best-in-class solutions augment your teams to deliver measurable gains across the product lifecycle and around the globe:
- Analyst resources that help optimize product development, craft winning strategies and shape market thinking.
- Custom content to differentiate, grow reputation and prompt action.
- Digital advertising that reaches and influences the most valuable audiences.
- Precision intent data and demand generation to target and convert productively.
The world’s largest B2B network
Your most critical audiences are constantly active on the Informa TechTarget network. Our award-winning coverage delivers the objective quality and accuracy they demand. To reach, influence, engage and convert more business more productively, clients target them directly across more than 220 branded online properties.
The Informa TechTarget network
- Technology coverage
AI software and services
Application development
Business functions and applications
CIO and IT strategy
Cloud and IT infrastructure
CX, UC & Collaboration
Cybersecurity
Data management and analytics
End user computing
IT operations
Storage and data protection
Channel resources
Technology content libraries
- Vertical industry coverage
Automotive
Construction
Education
Energy and sustainability
Financial and financial services
Food and grocery
Government
Healthcare and life sciences
- BioPharma Dive
- Xtelligent Health IT and EHR
- Healthcare Dive
- Xtelligent Healthcare Payers
- Xtelligent Healthtech Analytics
- Xtelligent Healthtech Security
- MedTech Dive
- Xtelligent Patient Engagement
- Xtelligent Pharma Life Sciences
- PharmaVoice
- Xtelligent Rev Cycle Management
- Xtelligent Virtual Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing and logistics
Real estate and buildings
Retail and consumer packaged goods
Telecommunications and service provider
Video games
- Intelligence & advisory
- International editorial sites
Brazilian Portuguese
English
French
German
Japanese
- Cloud Japan
- Customer Experience Japan
- Data Analysis Japan
- Educational IT Japan
- ERP Japan
- Information Systems Japan
- Management & IT Japan
- Medical IT Japan
- Networking Japan
- Security Japan
- Servers & Storage Japan
- Smart Mobile Japan
- SMB Japan
- Systems Development Japan
- Systems Operation Management Japan
- Virtualization Japan
Spanish
The world’s leading tech companies rely on Informa TechTarget
Looking to engage your target audience more effectively? Informa TechTarget is the standard for great companies like yours.
In diverse categories like AI, Analytics & Data Management, more vendors turn to Informa TechTarget because of the hyper-specificity we can provide.
Leaders in cloud-native architectures, low- and no-code platforms and more turn to Informa TechTarget to strengthen their GTMs.
CRM. CX. SCM. HCM. ERP. ECM. Whatever your acronym, we capture the audiences that help more innovative business application vendors succeed.
All of the top 5 cloud application vendors and all of the top 15 hybrid cloud vendors turn to Informa TechTarget.
In the exploding Cybersecurity space, the top players turn to Informa TechTarget.
Channel players are quickly discovering there’s incredible value in real purchase intent for growing more business faster.
As EUC continues to evolve, more innovative companies continuously rely on Informa TechTarget.
We connect more great Networking vendors to more great Networking customers than anyone else.
As Storage technology continues to advance, Storage players know that Informa TechTarget captures their audiences.
Unified Communications, Collaboration and Call Center tech have never been more important. That’s why industry leaders use Informa TechTarget to compete.
Across vertical markets – From Healthcare to Finance, Utilities, Consumer Products, Education and more – top brands turn to Informa TechTarget.
More fast-moving disrupters choose TechTarget to outpace their competition
For mid-sized companies, TechTarget provides the right combination of actionable insights and easy-to-use services to scale.
Audiences and insights the world's most successful tech companies depend on.
