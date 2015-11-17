Accelerating Your Growth, from R&D to ROI

Informa TechTarget Named a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™ Intent Providers for B2B, Q1 2025

Get The Report

To win in tech, you need to grow faster.

And acceleration requires actionable insights, impactful tools and partners focused on achieving business outcomes. By supporting your teams end-to-end, Informa TechTarget makes you faster to market and faster to revenue. With a unique understanding of the digital ecosystem, we empower you to reach and influence B2B buyers to help you capitalize on growth opportunities at unprecedented scale.

We engage the buying groups that matter and convert more of them into pipeline for you.

Learn Why
Connect with an Expert

Faster to market and faster to revenue

You need exceptional insights to make better decisions and act on them decisively. You need to rapidly shape audience sentiment and consideration for your solutions. Informa TechTarget is uniquely positioned to help. Our deep expertise comes from nurturing the specific B2B audiences that will drive growth for you. We create the expert editorial content industry professionals rely on for their solution-buying decisions.

With more than 750 editors, journalists and industry analysts, we live and breathe B2B tech. That’s why our analyst-led, data-driven insights clearly identify business-enhancing opportunities for buyers and vendors alike. And it’s why, across our network of 220+ online properties, the Informa TechTarget business-relevant editorial context connects buyers and sellers faster and more efficiently than anywhere else.

Learn More

Efficient reach and effective engagement

You need more efficient, effective ways to reach and engage the audiences you seek. Unique in the industry, Informa TechTarget provides unrivaled access to the world’s most vibrant and valuable B2B audiences. To maximize your marketing outcomes, our permissioned member base of over 50 million enterprise tech and business professionals provides unmatched targeting precision and global scale. Across hyper-granular tech categories and critical industry verticals, your buyers rely on us to inform their decision-making. Our clients optimize ROI by targeting these buyers directly through us.

Learn More

Actionable precision with complete confidence

Uncertainty slows teams down. Informa TechTarget’s permissioned data gives clients the confidence they need because we completely control its quality and accuracy. Built using digital properties we own and operate, our intent is 1st party data that delivers precision unavailable from other methods. Recognized as unique throughout the industry, it’s immediately actionable. Clients execute with full confidence, achieving better conversion in marketing programs and into their sales pipeline.

Learn More About Intent Data
Discover Analyst Coverage

Better outcomes, attainable at scale

Your growth depends on repeatable results, sustainable at scale. Trusted by industry leaders and start-ups alike, Informa TechTarget’s 2,000+ professionals and best-in-class solutions augment your teams to deliver measurable gains across the product lifecycle and around the globe:

  • Analyst resources that help optimize product development, craft winning strategies and shape market thinking.
  • Custom content to differentiate, grow reputation and prompt action.
  • Digital advertising that reaches and influences the most valuable audiences.
  • Precision intent data and demand generation to target and convert productively.
Find Solutions for Your Objectives
Explore Our Products

The world’s largest B2B network

Your most critical audiences are constantly active on the Informa TechTarget network. Our award-winning coverage delivers the objective quality and accuracy they demand. To reach, influence, engage and convert more business more productively, clients target them directly across more than 220 branded online properties.

The Informa TechTarget network

Explore Our Network

The world’s leading tech companies rely on Informa TechTarget

Looking to engage your target audience more effectively? Informa TechTarget is the standard for great companies like yours.

see customers by category
read our case studies

Looking to engage your target audience more effectively? For 25 years, TechTarget has become standard for great companies like yours.

8×8
Adobe
AWS
Box
Broadcom
Cisco
Citrix
Commvault
Dell Technologies
Google
HPE
IBM
Microsoft
New Relic
Nutanix
Oracle
Qlik
SAS
ServiceNow
Splunk
Talkdesk
Veeam
VMware
Xerox

In diverse categories like AI, Analytics & Data Management, more vendors turn to Informa TechTarget because of the hyper-specificity we can provide.

Leaders in cloud-native architectures, low- and no-code platforms and more turn to Informa TechTarget to strengthen their GTMs.

CRM. CX. SCM. HCM. ERP. ECM. Whatever your acronym, we capture the audiences that help more innovative business application vendors succeed.

All of the top 5 cloud application vendors and all of the top 15 hybrid cloud vendors turn to Informa TechTarget.

In the exploding Cybersecurity space, the top players turn to Informa TechTarget.

Channel players are quickly discovering there’s incredible value in real purchase intent for growing more business faster.

As EUC continues to evolve, more innovative companies continuously rely on Informa TechTarget.

We connect more great Networking vendors to more great Networking customers than anyone else.

As Storage technology continues to advance, Storage players know that Informa TechTarget captures their audiences.

Unified Communications, Collaboration and Call Center tech have never been more important. That’s why industry leaders use Informa TechTarget to compete.

Across vertical markets – From Healthcare to Finance, Utilities, Consumer Products, Education and more – top brands turn to Informa TechTarget.

More fast-moving disrupters choose TechTarget to outpace their competition

For mid-sized companies, TechTarget provides the right combination of actionable insights and easy-to-use services to scale.

Audiences and insights the world's most successful tech companies depend on.

In diverse categories like AI, Analytics & Data Management, more vendors turn to Informa TechTarget because of the hyper-specificity we can provide.

Leaders in cloud-native architectures, low- and no-code platforms and more turn to Informa TechTarget to strengthen their GTMs.

CRM. CX. SCM. HCM. ERP. ECM. Whatever your acronym, we capture the audiences that help more innovative business application vendors succeed.

All of the top 5 cloud application vendors and all of the top 15 hybrid cloud vendors turn to Informa TechTarget.

In the exploding Cybersecurity space, the top players turn to Informa TechTarget.

Channel players are quickly discovering there’s incredible value in real purchase intent for growing more business faster.

As EUC continues to evolve, more innovative companies continuously rely on Informa TechTarget.

We connect more great Networking vendors to more great Networking customers than anyone else.

As Storage technology continues to advance, Storage players know that Informa TechTarget captures their audiences.

Unified Communications, Collaboration and Call Center tech have never been more important. That’s why industry leaders use Informa TechTarget to compete.

Across vertical markets – From Healthcare to Finance, Utilities, Consumer Products, Education and more – top brands turn to Informa TechTarget.

More fast-moving disrupters choose TechTarget to outpace their competition

For mid-sized companies, TechTarget provides the right combination of actionable insights and easy-to-use services to scale.

Audiences and insights the world's most successful tech companies depend on.

Latest sales & marketing thinking Visit resources

Visit resources

Webinars/Events

Ownable Conversations: Winning with ABM in the Self-Service Era

ABM

Webinars/Events

Build a Better Webinar: Data Visualization

Content Creation

Webinars/Events

The State of ABM: Emerging Trends, Evolving Strategies and Real Secrets of Success

ABM

Virtual Events & Webinars

Sales, Empowered: A Roadie Masterclass in Full-Funnel Campaigns That Win Deals

Content Creation

Demand Generation

Marketing

Contact Sales
Contact Sales
Conversion Pixel