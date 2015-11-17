Accelerating Your Growth, from R&D to ROI

To win in tech, you need to grow faster.

And acceleration requires actionable insights, impactful tools and partners focused on achieving business outcomes. By supporting your teams end-to-end, Informa TechTarget makes you faster to market and faster to revenue. With a unique understanding of the digital ecosystem, we empower you to reach and influence B2B buyers to help you capitalize on growth opportunities at unprecedented scale.

We engage the buying groups that matter and convert more of them into pipeline for you.